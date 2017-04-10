Kylie Jenner will star in and executive produce her own E! spinoff series called “The Life of Kylie,” the network announced Monday.

The show, which will debut this summer, will follow Jenner as she navigates her life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television and social media star, and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. The show will also follow Jenner in her personal life, including spending time with her close friend Jordyn Woods.

This is the latest series centered around the Kardashian-Jenner clan for E!. Season 13 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is currently airing on the network. Others include “Rob & Chyna,” “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” and “I Am Cait.”

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Jenner said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

In addition to being one of the most followed people on social media and a global magazine cover model, Jenner was named one of the most influential teens by TIME Magazine. In 2015, she launched the Kylie Jenner app and partnered with her sister Kendall for the launch of the mobile game “Kendall & Kylie.”

Jenner also partnered with her sister to create the Kendall + Kylie clothing collection. SHe is also an ambassador for Smile Train and an avid supporter of charities including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kylie launched the #IAmMore campaign to give a voice to her fans who were victims of bullying and raise support for and awareness of the importance of kindness and acceptance.

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” said Jeff Olde, executive vice president of programming and development for E! “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

“Life of Kylie” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Seacrest serves as the executive producer for Ryan Seacrest Productions, while Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray. Kris Jenner is also an executive producer along with Kylie.