You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pop Orders Supernatural Comedy Pilot With Krysten Ritter Producing

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Krysten Ritter Webby Awards
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers.

Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of leisure to protect humanity from monsters as they emerge from the gates of hell. The project was written by Evan Greenspoo and Brandon Scott Jones. Production on the pilot is set to kick off in January.

“I am so thrilled for the opportunity to make ‘The Demons of Dorian Gunn’ with the incredible creative team at Pop,” said Ritter. “Brandon and Evan are talented new voices who have impressed me endlessly through every step of development, and I am so excited to bring their fresh and funny script to life.”

Along with Ritter, the project will be executive produced by Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of JAX Media, Kara Welker of Generate. Ritter executive produces via her production company, Silent Machine. John Skidmore serves as producer. Mike Poisson and Peggy Cheng from Silent Machine serve as co-executive producers.

 

More TV

  • BMG Moves Into Film With Joan

    BMG Moves Aggressively Into Film With Joan Jett, T. Rex, Reggae Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers. Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of […]

  • Critics' Choice TV Nominations: Complete List

    Netflix, FX's 'Feud' Lead Critics' Choice TV Nominations

    Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers. Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of […]

  • Krysten Ritter Webby Awards

    Pop Orders Supernatural Comedy Pilot With Krysten Ritter Producing

    Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers. Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of […]

  • BBC Lands 'Picnic At Hanging Rock,'

    BBC Lands 'Picnic at Hanging Rock,' Starring Natalie Dormer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers. Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of […]

  • Sky TV Logo

    British Competition Watchdog Delays Report on Fox-Sky Takeover Bid

    Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers. Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of […]

  • Black Mirror

    Netflix Announces 'Black Mirror' Season 4 Release Date (Watch)

    Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers. Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Time Warner's Turner Joins Nielsen SVOD Ratings Service

    Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers. Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad