Pop Orders Supernatural Comedy Pilot With Krysten Ritter Producing

Pop has ordered a half-hour pilot for a supernatural comedy series that boats “Jessica Jones” star Krysten Ritter among its executive producers.

Titled “The Demons of Dorian Gunn,” the project follows disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of leisure to protect humanity from monsters as they emerge from the gates of hell. The project was written by Evan Greenspoo and Brandon Scott Jones. Production on the pilot is set to kick off in January.

“I am so thrilled for the opportunity to make ‘The Demons of Dorian Gunn’ with the incredible creative team at Pop,” said Ritter. “Brandon and Evan are talented new voices who have impressed me endlessly through every step of development, and I am so excited to bring their fresh and funny script to life.”

Along with Ritter, the project will be executive produced by Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of JAX Media, Kara Welker of Generate. Ritter executive produces via her production company, Silent Machine. John Skidmore serves as producer. Mike Poisson and Peggy Cheng from Silent Machine serve as co-executive producers.