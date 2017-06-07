Kristin Chenoweth to Host 2017 TCA Awards

Emmy- and Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth will host the 2017 Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, Variety has learned.

“Throughout her unprecedented career, Kristin Chenoweth has carved a lasting legacy as an entertainment powerhouse and trailblazer. She is the perfect choice to host this special evening, honoring a season that has truly been a landmark year for women in television,” said TCA president Amber Dowling. “The Television Critics Association is proud to have an actress of her caliber leading the night’s festivities, as we come together to celebrate 33 years of the TCA Awards.”

Chenoweth joins an illustrious list of previous TCA Awards hosts, which includes Jaime Camil, James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Drew Carey, Craig Ferguson, Wanda Sykes, the Smothers Brothers, Nick Offerman, Dax Shepard, Key & Peele, and Bob Newhart, among others.

Chenoweth will kick off the evening’s festivities, which will take place August 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, before handing the reins over to the critics, who will announce the night’s winners. Awards will be presented in a wide variety of categories and genres, such as news and information, youth, drama, reality, and comedy.

”I hope the TCA Awards are ready, because I’m about to bring a whole lot of flair and fun to the evening’s proceedings,” Chenoweth said. “As a performer, I know how important collaboration is when it comes to crafting something that will entertain people, and make them laugh, and cry, and think. I’m so honored to be hosting this great event that celebrates those talented folks who work so hard to make the great shows that we all love to watch.”

The TCA nominates and votes on awards as an organization, and the process is not open to solicitation or submissions. In all, 12 awards will be presented for programming that has made an impact this past TV season. The TCA also bestows a Heritage Award trophy to one long-standing program that has culturally or socially influenced society, and a Career Achievement Award to an individual who has inspired his/her work in television.