Kristen Johnston has joined the cast of the CBS comedy pilot “Real Life,” which hails from the creators of “How I Met Your Mother,” Variety has learned.

“Real Life” chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings, Nora and Drew, who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office. Rebecca Rittenhouse is playing the female lead, Nora. Her male co-lead has yet to be cast.

Johnston will play Nora’s boss, Beverly, who is described as loud, confident and fabulous — on most days.

Along with Rittenhouse and Johnston, previously announced cast members include Brenda Song, who will play Nora’s best friend and roommate, plus Lucas Hazlett, who will play Nora’s co-worker in human resources at her office.

“Real Life” was written by Hilary Winston, who will serve as executive producer with Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, and Pamela Fryman who’s directing the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios are producing. The pilot was re-developed from last year.

The comedy marks Johnston’s return to broadcast television, following her run on “3rd Rock From the Sun” for which she won two Emmys. Most recently, she starred on TV Land’s “The Exes” for five seasons. She’s also appeared on shows such as “Modern Family,” “Ugly Betty,” “ER” and “Sex and the City.” On the film side, her credits include “Bride Wars,” “Strangers With Candy” and the second “Austin Powers” film.

Johnston is repped by Paradigm and Berwick & Kovacik.