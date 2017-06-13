Kovert Creative Takes Stake in Howler Media

Kovert Creative is getting into sports media.

The communications firm has taken a material equity stake in Howler Media, a multimedia company that covers global soccer from an American perspective. Led by founder and editor George Quraishi, Howler publishes a quarterly magazine as well as podcasts, newsletters, custom content, and an editorial and e-commerce website. Kovert Creative will work with Howler to expand the media company’s offerings.

“George has built Howler into an incredible, widely-trusted resource for the soccer community,” said Joseph Assad, co-CEO of Kovert Creative. “He’s also not afraid to be bold and tell it like it is; whether celebrating the best moments in soccer’s history, investigating scandals, or uncovering lesser-known, interesting stories about the sport, Howler has a point of view unlike any other publication out there. We see enormous growth potential in soccer and are excited to bring our depth and breadth of expertise in branding, content and design to our partnership with Howler.”

“Howler reaches an extremely tuned-in crowd of American fans, and with Kovert’s help I am very excited to bring our coverage of everything from FIFA corruption to who Luis Suarez may bite next to a much larger audience,” said George Quraishi, founder and editor of Howler Media. “Kovert’s expertise will open up a range of opportunities for Howler, accelerating growth, diversifying our digital, content and experiential offerings, and bringing Howler to more fans across the U.S. and the globe.”

Kovert Creative was founded in 2016 by Assad and Lewis Kay in partnership with WME. Among its clients are the Los Angeles Chargers, Fox Sports, Bill Simmons’ The Ringer, Amy Poehler, Jimmy Kimmel, Louis C.K., Jack Black, Adam Devine, Tracy Morgan, Will Arnett, Chris Hardwick, and Sarah Silverman.