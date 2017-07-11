Kovert Creative Hires DreamWorks Animation’s David Hail, ID PR’s Amanda Dykema

Entertainment and marketing agency Kovert Creative has hired David Hail and Amanda Dykema to work out of the company’s Santa Monica office, Variety has learned.

Hail, a veteran film publicist and awards strategist, will focus on film and television clients, including the upcoming launch of Steve Harvey’s new daytime talk show. Additionally, Hail will offer his expertise on animated and visual effects-driven feature film projects for both release and awards campaigns. He joins Kovert from DreamWorks Animation, where he spent the past ten years developing and executing dozens of film campaigns, awards campaigns, and publicity initiatives for the studio. He previously worked on “Kung Fu Panda” and “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Shrek Forever After,” “Trolls,” and most recently, “The Boss Baby.” Prior to his role at DreamWorks, Hail worked at Sony Pictures Animation.

“Having recently worked with David on Kung Fu Panda 3, I can honestly say that no one has done a better job bridging the gap between talent and the studio,” said Lewis Kay, co-CEO of Kovert Creative. “We all know the effort that Jeffrey Katzenberg demands when opening a film, and David did a fantastic job in that role for a decade.”

Amanda Dykema, who will join the agency at the end of the month, will focus on continuing to grow Kovert’s Personal Branding talent roster. She spent the last four years at ID PR and previously worked at CAA and Ford Models.

Kay added, “With Amanda’s fashion and talent representation background, we are now better positioned to service a broader range of talent clients. She is smart, poised and brings a fresh perspective to our team.”

Founded by Joseph Assad and Lewis Kay, Kovert Creative was launched in January 2016 in partnership with entertainment and sports powerhouse WME | IMG. The agency operates independently.