Fox in ‘Preliminary Conversations’ to Revive ‘King of the Hill’

Associate Features Editor @danielletbd
King of the Hill
Fox

From “The X-Files” to “24: Legacy” to “Prison Break,” Fox has been in the business of reviving beloved series of late. The next series to make that list may just be “King of the Hill.”

“We have had preliminary conversations with Greg [Daniels] and Mike [Judge],” Dana Walden, Chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, says. “I would like to explore that. We had a very preliminary conversation about that. Given what’s going on in the country, I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond.”

Walden adds that Fox has only had one meeting earlier this summer with Daniels and Judge about the idea thus far, but she “would like to revisit it.”

“It was really just a first, exploratory, ‘Are you excited about this?’ They were both excited about it but they’re both very busy individually so it’s about finding time,” Walden says.

“King of the Hill” originally ran on Fox from 1997 to 2009 featuring the voice talent of Judge, Pamela Adlon, Kathy Najimy, Brittany Murphy, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Toby Huss, Chuck Mangione, and Tom Petty. The show’s original run featured 259 episodes, achieved global syndication, and became one of the network’s longest running series to date. It also briefly held the record for the second longest running animated sitcom in history and won two Emmy awards.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad