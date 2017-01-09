PARIS – Three months after the robbery of Kim Kardashian West’s jewels in Paris, French police have arrested 17 suspects, according to French news reports.

The suspects, who range in age from 23 to 73, were arrested in raids by the organized crime brigade this morning across Paris, as well as in Rouen, in the Normandy region, and in Nice.

One of the suspects, identified thanks to a DNA trace left on the scene, is well known by police for robbery and criminal offenses, according to the BBC.

The reality-TV star was held at gunpoint, bound, gagged, and robbed of jewelry worth more than $10 million last October during her stay in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. Five men took part in the robbery, which occurred in a private residence in one of most prestigious districts of Paris.

A tearful Kardashian West, 36, recounts the experience to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney in a new teaser for Season 13 of their hit show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”