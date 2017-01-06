After months of silence, Kim Kardashian West is finally opening up about being robbed at gunpoint.

In a new teaser for Season 13 of the family’s hit reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kardashian West, 36, breaks down in front of her sisters Khloe and Kourtney while talking about the traumatic experience.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she recalls thinking, with tears streaming down her face. “It makes me so upset to think about it.”

The robbery took place in late October when Kardashian West was in France for Paris Fashion Week. Masked men bound and gagged the businesswoman before locking her in the bathroom and stealing a reported $10 million worth of jewelry.

Since then, Kardashian West has kept the lowest of profiles. Her once-active Instagram and Twitter accounts remained untouched until Jan. 3 when activity resumed. She posted a photo captioned “family” of her and husband Kanye West with their children. The reality star also returned to Snapchat, posting her first selfie of 2017.

The teaser also acknowledges her husband’s own drama. After suffering from exhaustion and making statements about Hillary Clinton and friends Beyonce and Jay Z, West was hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center. In the clip, Kardashian West cries into her phone, pleading with whoever’s on the other line, “Don’t scare me, please.” She later added, “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

The show, featuring the entire Kardashian clan, returns to E! in March.