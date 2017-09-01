‘Killjoys’ Renewed for Final Two Seasons by Syfy

The Syfy series “Killjoys,” which airs its Season 3 finale on Friday, has been renewed for two more seasons, which will be the show’s last. The network announced that “Killjoys” will return for a fourth season in 2018, and the sci-fi action hour will end after Season 5. The two seasons will round out the “Killjoys” saga with 20 additional episodes.

“This renewal is the kind of privilege every creator hopes for — a chance to plan the end of your story with the luxury of 20 episodes to do it,” said creator, showrunner, and executive producer Michelle Lovretta. “I’m immensely grateful that both of our network partners — along with Temple Street and UCP — have given our team, cast, and fans this incredible opportunity.”

“Killjoys” chronicles the adventures of Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), and brothers Johnny Jaqobis (Aaron Ashmore) and D’avin Jaqobis (Luke Macfarlane) as they roam the Quad, a strife-torn corner of the galaxy. This season, their careers as space bounty hunters were frequently put on hold as they fought the powerfully enhanced Hullen, a serious threat to the Quad and beyond. The key Hullen forces were led by Aneela, a calculating warrior with whom Dutch has a special connection (John-Kamen plays both Dutch and Aneela).

“Killjoys,” according to my own 2016 review, “has flirtatious banter, a spaceship run by a tartly intelligent AI, a politically active religious order, ‘Orphan Black’-style meditations on extreme body modifications, simmering romances, a charismatic bartender, a mysterious order called ‘Level Six’ and explosions on alien worlds. … It’s a light, well-made, zippy TV show that knows what it is and delivers solid action, adventure, and character development despite its limited budget.”

“Helmed by Lovretta and driven by superb storytelling, we are excited to bring ‘Killjoys’ back for two final seasons,” said Bill McGoldrick, executive vice president of scripted development for NBCUniversal Cable. “Tonight’s game-changing season finale sets the tone for the final chapters of our bounty hunter’s space adventures and we cannot wait for our talented cast and crew to bring to life what is sure to be an epic journey that will leave our passionate fans on the edge of their seats.”

“A final two-season order is a huge vote of confidence ,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-presidents of Boat Rocker Studios. “We are so proud of the support ‘Killjoys’ has received from critics and fans alike, and are thrilled to plan a deserving ending for Dutch and the Jaqobis brothers; it has been an incredible intergalactic journey and we could not have wished for better partners to share the ride.”

The series is from Temple Street, a division of Boat Rocker Studios and Universal Cable Productions. Universal Cable Productions distributes the series worldwide, except for Canada. Lovretta serves as executive producer, along with Karen Troubetzkoy, Fortier, and Schneeberg.