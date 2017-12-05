Discovery Series ‘Killing Fields’ Heads to Virginia for Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

The Discovery true crime series “Killing Fields” is leaving Louisiana and heading to Virginia for its upcoming third season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Premiering on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET, the show will move to Isle of Wight County, Virginia to investigate a new cold case. In the summer of 2004, 28-year-old Carrie Singer was found beaten to death and half naked in a field. But who would have wanted her dead? And why could they never connect any DNA with the actual crime?

The mysterious case never went anywhere. However, it has haunted lead investigator Randy Patrick for over a decade. Utilizing the latest cutting-edge technology, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office has decided to re-open the case with the hope to find some real answers.

Under the command of Lieutenant Thomas Potter, Randy works with a team of skilled investigators as well as a young rookie who believes he can bring a fresh take to the case. Shot in real time, the team works around-the-clock to re-examine critical evidence from the crime scene with incredible technology that didn’t exist at the time of Carrie’s death.

“Killing Fields” is co-executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Tom Fontana and Academy Award-winning film director Barry Levinson. It is produced for Discovery Channel by Sirens Media LLC. For Sirens Media, executive producers are Rebecca Toth Diefenbach, Valerie Haselton Drescher, Lucilla D’Agostino, Faith Gaskins, Joe Venafro and co-executive producer Andres Vasquez. For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Joseph Schneier and John Slaughter. Maryna Harrison produces.