IMG Grabs International Distribution Rights to BBC America Drama ‘Killing Eve’

IMG will handle international sales for the upcoming BBC/BBC America drama series “Killing Eve,” from “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The distribution arm of talent agency powerhouse WME/IMG has been steadily expanding its activity in sales of TV series and financing of films for clients. It spearheaded international sales for the BBC/AMC thriller “The Night Manager,” BBC America’s “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and is shopping the upcoming Beau Willimon Hulu/Channel 4 series “The First.”

“Killing Eve,” penned by Waller-Bridge, revolves around a female detective’s search for a psychopathic female assassin. “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sandra Oh is on board to play the detective. “Killing Eve” hails from producer Sally Woodward Gentle’s Sid Gentle Films banner. Woodward, Waller-Bridge and Sid Gentle’s Lee Morris are exec producers.

“This is a brilliant project from Phoebe, with a phenomenal team behind it,” said WME/IMG partner Chris Rice. “Sid Gentle is an incredible partner and we look forward to working with them to bring “Killing Eve” to audiences around the world.”

IMG’s pitch to clients is that the agency will handle content sales for a lower distribution fee than would be charged by an outside sales entity, despite the potential for conflicts of interest between the individual WME clients and IMG’s sales arm. IMG also emphasizes its ability to focus on generating the maximum return in each market for a show as compared to a studio with a larger slate of shows to sell. The expansion of WME/IMG’s content production and distribution activity in the past few years is an indication of the changing business landscape for the largest talent agencies.

“We are so excited about making the show and working with the extraordinary talent of Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” Woodward Gentle said. “The team at WME/IMG couldn’t be better to work alongside.”