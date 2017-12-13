Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Tambor Shut Out of SAG Awards in Wake of Sexual Harassment Allegations

Neither Kevin Spacey nor Jeffrey Tambor secured a SAG Award nomination on Wednesday as both men deal with the fallout from sexual harassment allegations.

The actors have been perennial favorites at the annual awards show. Spacey previously won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “House of Cards” in both 2015 and 2016 in addition to being nominated in 2014 and 2017. Tambor, the star of the Amazon series “Transparent,” won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series in 2016 and was nominated again in 2017.

Meanwhile, Robin Wright — Spacey’s co-star and onscreen wife in “House of Cards” — was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Spacey has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting multiple men, allegations that first surfaced after “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14. Shortly thereafter, Spacey was suspended from production on Season 6 of “House of Cards.” Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Spacey will be written off of the show, and that Wright would take the lead in an eight-episode final season.

Tambor was accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant, a trans woman named Van Barnes, in a private Facebook post on Nov. 8. Later that month, guest star Trace Lysette came forward with further alleged instances of inappropriate behavior.

Tambor had previously said that he did not see how he could return to “Transparent” in light of the allegations, signalling to many that he was departing the series. However, a spokesperson for Tambor recently said that no final decision has been made regarding his future on the show.

Tambor and Spacey are just two of the high-profile entertainment industry stalwarts who have been embroiled in sexual harassment and assault controversies in recent months. They join an ever-growing list of men that includes Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Russell Simmons, Mario Batali, and Dustin Hoffman, to name just a few.