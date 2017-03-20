Kevin James will star in his own Netflix stand up special, Variety has learned.

This will mark the first time James has starred in a stand up special since 2001’s “Sweat the Small Stuff.” He is currently scheduled to tape the special later this year with a release eyed for next year. Netflix previously distributed the James film “True Memoirs of an International Assassin.” He will also appear in the Adam Sandler Netflix film “Sandy Wexler,” which debuts in April.

James was discovered at the Montreal Comedy Fest in 1996, which led to the creation of his long-running CBS sitcom “King of Queens.” In addition to a film career that saw him star in successful comedies like the “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” franchise and “Grown Ups,” he recently returned to CBS with the sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” which he also executive produces.

This is the latest high-profile comedy acquisition for Netflix. The streaming giant will release two never-before-seen Dave Chappelle comedy shows on Tuesday of this week, and recently released Amy Schumer’s “The Leather Special.”

Netflix has been shelling out serious money for comedians of late. While the number of stand-up specials debuting on the service has been steadily increasing since about 2014, Netflix most recently locked up Chris Rock’s next two specials for a reported $40 million, snagged a special from Jim Gaffigan, and acquired the rights to past and future seasons of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” series in addition to signing the comedy legend to a production deal that includes two new comedy specials. Louis C.K, Chris D’elia and Tracy Morgan will also release new specials exclusively on Netflix.