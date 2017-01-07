CBS has ordered more episodes of freshman comedy series “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “The Great Indoors.”

“Kevin Can Wait” is getting an additional two episodes tacked onto its season-one order, bringing its total to 24. “Man With a Plan” and “The Great Indoors” are each adding three episodes for totals of 22.

CBS in November extended the seasons for the three freshman comedies beyond their initial 13-episode orders. It also ordered at that time more new episodes of dramas “Bull” and “MacGyver.” The only fall freshman series that CBS has not ordered more episodes of is drama “Pure Genius.”

“Kevin Can Wait” is the most watched new comedy of the season thus far, averaging 10.16 million total viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Kevin James, Rob Long, Rock Reuben, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, and Tony Sheehan.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, “The Great Indoors” is averaging 8.76 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. Mike Gibbons, Chris Harris, and Andy Ackerman serve as executive producers.

Also from CBS Television Studios, “Man With a Plan” is averaging 7.35 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating. The series is executive produced by Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, and Troy Zien.