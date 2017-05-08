‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Renews ABC Studios Deal for Four More Years

Kenya Barris is staying put at ABC Studios.

The “Black-ish” creator has inked a four-year extension to his overall deal at the studio. He last signed an overall three-year deal in 2015, which at that time, would take him through mid-2018.

Under the terms of the new deal, Barris, through his production company Khalabo Ink Society, will continue as executive producer on “Black-ish,” which has not been officially renewed by ABC, but is a shoo-in for a fourth season. The hit sitcom recently secured syndication deals at FX, BET and Tribune Broadcasting, in addition to Hulu as its streaming partner.

Barris’ new deal essentially confirms the Season 4 renewal for “Black-ish.”

In addition to staying on “Black-ish,” Barris will also develop new projects for network, cable and streaming service under his new ABC Studios deal.

Barris currently has three pilots in contention at ABC: “Libby and Malcolm,” starring Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance;” “Unit Zero,” starring Toni Collette; and a “Black-ish” spinoff, starring Yara Shahidi. The fate of all three projects will be made this week, ahead of ABC’s Upfront presentation.

Aside from his TV deal at ABC Studios, Barris, who co-wrote “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” is under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox for film.

Barris is repped by CAA, Principato Young, and attorney Gregg Gellman of Morris Yorn.