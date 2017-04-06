The Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner that sparked controversy across social media earlier this week before being pulled provided abundant fuel for late-night hosts.

Stephen Colbert walked his audience through the ad, which begins with a large crowd of young people protesting in what Colbert jokes to be “Newport Rhode Island.” Colbert went on to ridicule what the ad really seems to be about: “So far we don’t know what has caused all of America’s hot extras to take the streets. I’m guessing it’s a protest for Attractive Lives Matter.”

Jimmy Fallon brought the controversy into play at the tail-end of his monologue, seamlessly linking it with news about North Korea. “I saw that today North Korea conducted a missile test, which escalated tensions in the region,” he began. “But don’t worry. Things settled down when Kendall Jenner stepped in and handed them a Pepsi.”





Jimmy Kimmel was perplexed at how the advertisement, which was ridiculed for trivializing the Black Lives Mater movement, was ever created. “The fact that this somehow made it through — I can’t imagine how many meetings, and edits, and pitches, and then got the thumbs-up from who knows how many people, is absolutely mind-boggling,” he said.

“The Daily Show” team didn’t shy away lampooning the ad either, with Trevor Noah boldly comparing the ad to Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex-tape. “Once again, we see a Kardashian in a video being put in an awkward position,” he joked. Noah went on to explain how ads need to become more “woke,” quipping that Coca-Cola should address climate change, and there should be a wedding for “Mr. and Mr. Clean.”

An alternate ending for the ad was whipped up by the team of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” in which a black woman and a police officer holding a Pepsi exchanged a few awkward smiles before the officer called for back-up.