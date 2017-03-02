Ken Leung has been cast in ABC’s “Marvel’s Inhumans,” Variety has learned. The “Lost” alum will play Karnak, based on the character from the comics.

“Marvel’s Inhumans” will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding king of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Leung’s character Karnak is Black Bolt’s cousin and closest advisor. His gift is an ability to see the fault in all things — people, plans, structures, everything. He’s Black Bolt’s most ardent supporter and strategist and is often seen as the royal family’s planner and philosopher.

“Ken brings both a wisdom and a power to the role that no one else could match. His Karnak will be awesome,” said Marvel head of television and executive producer, Jeph Loeb.

Showrunner and executive producer Scott Buck added, “Ken Leung has a great natural intelligence that reads clearly and will add depth and complexity to the very complicated character of Karnak.”

Previously announced, Black Bolt will be played by Anson Mount, known from “Hell on Wheels.” Other case members in the drama are “Game of Thrones” star Iwan Rheon who will play Black Bolt’s younger brother, Maximus the Mad, and Serinda Swan, who will play the queen, Medusa.

“Marvel’s Inhumans” is based on the classic Marvel comic book characters created in 1965 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Jim Chory will serve as executive producer, along with Loeb and Buck, and Roel Reine will direct the first two episodes. Marvel Television and ABC Studios are co-producing.

A version of the first two episodes will debut in IMAX theaters this September, prior to the TV premiere in fall, which will span eight episode for the first season.

Aside from “Lost,” Leung starred on NBC’s “The Night Shift.” The medical drama has been renewed for a fourth season, but Leung will not return — prior to being cast in “Marvel’s Inhumans,” he opted out of his contract on the NBC series to pursue other opportunities. He also recently appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” His other credits include “Person of Interest,” “Zero Hour” and “Deception.”