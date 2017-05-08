‘Scream Queens’ Star Keke Palmer Signs With UTA

Keke Palmer has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

Palmer will be represented by a team of agents who will manage her interests in film, television, music, licensing and endorsements, and digital media.

She was most recently played Zayday Williams in Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” opposite Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis. She also previously starred in Fox’s Emmy-winning “Grease Live!” as Marty. Other past TV credits include “Masters of Sex”, “Berlin Station,” and “Full Circle.”

On the film side, she will next be seen in the indie feature “Pimp.” Other past film credits include “Akeelah and the Bee” and “Joyful Noise.”

In early 2017 her memoir was released, titled, “I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.” But more recently, she has been invested in her musical talents. Palmer recently released “Wind Up (feat. Quavo),” a single off of her upcoming album of the same name.

She continues to be represented by Laron Entertainment, Young Management Group and Hertz Lichtenstein & Young.