TV News Roundup: Keke Palmer to Star in Season 3 of MTV’s ‘Scream’

In today’s roundup, Keke Palmer is set to star in “Scream,” while numerous additional presenters have been added to the Emmys.

CASTING

Variety has confirmed that Keke Palmer is set to star in Season 3 of MTV’s “Scream.” Season 3 revolves around Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. Palmer will play Kym, a bold and beautiful social activist with a big heart and zero patience for suffering fools. Joining her on Season 3 are Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, and Giullian Yao Gioiello, as well as previously announced Tyga and C.J. Wallace. Brett Matthews serves as the franchise’s third showrunner and executive produces alongside Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment. They join original exec producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein for Dimension TV, the late Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Palmer is repped by UTA.

AWARD SHOWS

The Television Academy has announced the addition of a series of presenters for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Newly announced presenters include: Iain Armitage, Alexis Bledel, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Carol Burnett, Dave Chappelle, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Mark Feuerstein, Jane Fonda, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Hardwick, Zoë Kravitz, Norman Lear, LL COOL J, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatiana Maslany, Melissa McCarthy, Seth MacFarlane, Gerald McRaney, Seth Meyers, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kaitlin Olson, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Piven, Issa Rae,Craig Robinson, Gina Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose, Emmy Rossum, Adam Scott, Lily Tomlin, Cicely Tyson, Gabrielle Union, BD Wong and Shailene Woodley. Christopher Jackson will perform an In Memoriam tribute. The new group joins the previously announced presenters including Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Edie Falco, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Parsons, Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Scott, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. The Emmys will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. live ET and 5:00 p.m. live PT. Stephen Colbert will host.