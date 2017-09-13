TV News Roundup: Keke Palmer to Star in Season 3 of MTV’s ‘Scream’

Staff Writer @ecnyren
Keke Palmer
REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Keke Palmer is set to star in “Scream,” while numerous additional presenters have been added to the Emmys.

CASTING

Variety has confirmed that Keke Palmer is set to star in Season 3 of MTV’s “Scream.” Season 3 revolves around Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. Palmer will play Kym, a bold and beautiful social activist with a big heart and zero patience for suffering fools. Joining her on Season 3 are Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, and Giullian Yao Gioiello, as well as previously announced Tyga and C.J. Wallace. Brett Matthews serves as the franchise’s third showrunner and executive produces alongside Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment. They join original exec producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein for Dimension TV, the late Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Palmer is repped by UTA.

AWARD SHOWS

The Television Academy has announced the addition of a series of presenters for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Newly announced presenters include: Iain Armitage, Alexis Bledel, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Carol Burnett, Dave Chappelle, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Mark Feuerstein, Jane Fonda, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Hardwick, Zoë Kravitz, Norman Lear, LL COOL J, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatiana Maslany, Melissa McCarthy, Seth MacFarlane, Gerald McRaney, Seth Meyers, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kaitlin Olson, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Piven, Issa Rae,Craig Robinson, Gina Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose, Emmy Rossum, Adam Scott, Lily Tomlin, Cicely Tyson, Gabrielle Union, BD Wong and Shailene Woodley. Christopher Jackson will perform an In Memoriam tribute. The new group joins the previously announced presenters including Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Edie Falco, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Parsons, Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Scott, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. The Emmys will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. live ET and 5:00 p.m. live PT. Stephen Colbert will host.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad