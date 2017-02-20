Keith Cox is set to be named president of development and production for Paramount Network, the relaunched version of Viacom’s Spike TV that is currently in the works, Variety has learned. Cox adds programming responsibilities for the rebranding network to his role as president of development and programming for sister channel TV Land.

In his new role, Cox will be president of development and programming, Paramount Network and TV Land, reporting to Kevin Kay, president of Viacom’s Global Entertainment Group.

Sharon Levy, executive vice president of original series for Spike TV, will depart Viacom. Levy had been with the company for 11 years, and developed series such as “Lip Sync Battle,” “Ink Master,” and “Bar Rescue.”

Deadline first reported Cox’s promotion and Levy’s departure.

Earlier this month, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish unveiled a new strategy for the media company that included rebranding Spike TV as Paramount Network, a general-entertainment hub. The relaunched channel would be one of what Bakish identified as six core cable brands to which Viacom will shift resources — along with BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nick Jr., and Nickelodeon.

TV Land and CMT, which longtime Spike TV president Kay was given oversight of ahead of the strategy announcement, are set to be relegated to secondary status in the new structure.

Cox was promoted to president of development and production for TV Land in September from his role as EVP. He previously served as EVP of comedy and alternative development for the WB.