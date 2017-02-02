In today’s roundup, E! announces the premiere date for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and Hulu announces that “Please Like Me” will be ending after its fourth season…

CANCELLATIONS

Creator and star Josh Thomas has announced that Hulu‘s “Please Like Me” will come to an end after its fourth season.

Thomas tweeted a note to viewers and people who worked on the show, explaining that the decision was taken because the producers felt like the show had run its course after four seasons.

Hey I have news. We have decided Season 4 #PleaseLikeMe is the last. I've loved making this show for you all so much. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QKAk5nZQLV — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) February 2, 2017

CASTING

“Friday Night Lights” actor Brad Leland has been cast in a guest star role on ABC’s “Last Man Standing.” Leland will play Wayne, a contest winner who gets to do a vlog with Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) in an episode scheduled to air later this month. Leland’s other credits include TV shows like “CSI: Miami,” and HBO’s “Veep,” as well as films like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Hancock.”

Jamie Chung has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Casual” in the recurring role of Tina, a self-confident part-time freelance artist. The Golden Globe-nominaed show is currently in production for its third season. The show was created by Zander Lehmann, and is executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, with Liz Tigelaar as and showrunner.

DATES

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” fans better be ready because the show has set the date of Sunday, March 5 for the premiere of its thirteenth season.

In this season of the E! show, Khloé begins a new romantic relationship and contemplates mending her strained one with Caitlyn Jenner. Meanwhile, Rob realizes that in order to be the best father to his daughter, he must have a closer connection with his family. And in the wake of Kim’s robbery in Paris, the family bands together to support her.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Michael Quigley has been promoted to EVP of commercial operations, content strategy & monetization for Turner’s TBS & TNT. In his new role, Quigley will oversee content strategy for the networks, including acquisitions, licensing and scheduling, as well as acquisitions for other brands across the Turner portfolio. He will also spearhead TBS & TNT’s exploration of new monetization opportunities and collaborates on the networks’ digital investment strategy. He will report to Kevin Reilly, President of TBS & TNT and CCO for Turner.