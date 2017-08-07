Former CNN Commentator Kayleigh McEnany Named New RNC Spokeswoman

Senior Editor @tedstew
Kayleigh McEnany
Alex Wong/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Kayleigh McEnany, who resigned last week as a commentator on CNN, is taking a new job as spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

McEnany has been a familiar face on CNN since Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, as one of his staunchest defenders among the cadre of political pundits.

Related

Kayleigh McEnany Donald Trump CNN

Commentator Kayleigh McEnany Moves From CNN to Anchor Pro-Trump ‘News of the Week’ Segment

Republican National Committee chairwoman said that McEnany “will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018.”

McEnany resigned from CNN over the weekend, and soon appeared as a host of Trump TV on Facebook, the latest video financed by Trump’s campaign that has the look of a newscast, but is designed to promote his agenda. Lara Trump, the president’s daughter in law, hosted one of the videos that was posted last month.

Her report highlighted the recent unemployment stats, as well as Trump’s presentation of the Medal of Honor last week to a Vietnam veteran.

“I’m eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country,” McEnany said in a statement.

The RNC said that she would be working with a national press secretary and a deputy national press secretary.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad