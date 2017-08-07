Former CNN Commentator Kayleigh McEnany Named New RNC Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON — Kayleigh McEnany, who resigned last week as a commentator on CNN, is taking a new job as spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

McEnany has been a familiar face on CNN since Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, as one of his staunchest defenders among the cadre of political pundits.

Republican National Committee chairwoman said that McEnany “will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018.”

McEnany resigned from CNN over the weekend, and soon appeared as a host of Trump TV on Facebook, the latest video financed by Trump’s campaign that has the look of a newscast, but is designed to promote his agenda. Lara Trump, the president’s daughter in law, hosted one of the videos that was posted last month.

Her report highlighted the recent unemployment stats, as well as Trump’s presentation of the Medal of Honor last week to a Vietnam veteran.

“I’m eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country,” McEnany said in a statement.

The RNC said that she would be working with a national press secretary and a deputy national press secretary.