Kawasaki, the Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles and other sports vehicles, wants to part ways with “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” citing consumer backlash to President-elect Donald Trump’s involvement with the program.

“Once we understood the concerns of American citizens, we have taken the approach of agreeing not to participate in the show in the future as long as Mr. Trump is involved as an executive producer,” Kawasaki spokesman Kevin Allen told Reuters Wednesday. Kawasaki could not be reached for immediate comment, but a person familiar with the situation confirmed that the company sought to cut ties with the series. Kawasaki products appeared in the third episode of the series, as part of a placement deal brokered with MGM, which produces the series, this person said.

MGM executives could not be reached for immediate comment. NBC, which airs the series on Monday nights, declined to make executives available for comment.

Other marketers that have stuck deals to be included in the series are Tyra Beauty, Trident, Welch’s, King’s Hawaiian, Kawasaki USA, See’s Candies, Lorissa’s Kitchen, Universal Studios Hollywood, the L.A. Clippers, QVC, The Honest Company and Carnival Corporation.