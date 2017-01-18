NBC News reporterrs Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson, who gained recognition on the 2016 campaign trail covering the campaign of President-elect Donald Trump, will get some new duties, according to a memo from NBC News Washington Bureau Chief Ken Strickland.

Tur, who has been at NBC News for some time after working at WNBC and some regional TV outlets, will “anchor MSNBC’s 2pm hour through the first 100 days of the Trump administration. More to come soon,” Strickland said.

President-elect Trump made a practice of pointing Tur out to attendees of his rallies. Being insulted by Trump, she wrote in a piece for Marie Claire, “puts me in the strange company of Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal (Trump called him “dopey”), the state of New Jersey (“deeply troubled”), and a podium in the Oval Office (“not good”).

Jackson, another NBC News correspondent whose profile has risen during the recent campaign, will anchor MSNBC at 10 a.m., Strickland said, and was also named a White House correspondent. Jackson joined NBC News in 2014, after reporting for Hearst’s TV stations as well as Connecticut’s WFSB.