Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Katy Perry will host and perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Variety has learned.

She is the first performer announced for this year’s awards, and is also one of the most-nominated artists with five nominations. The nominees were announced earlier this week.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids,” Perry said in a statement, referencing the signature VMA trophy, the moonman statue.

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” said Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent of Viacom’s global entertainment group. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

With five VMA nominations, Perry is nominated for best pop, best direction and best visual effects awards for “Chained to the Rhythm,” plus best art direction for “Bon Appetit” and Best Collaboration with Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean for “Feels.”

This will be Perry’s first time hosting the VMAs. Last year’s show did not have a traditional host, but featured Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as commentators. In 2015, Miley Cyrus hosted the show.

The VMAs isn’t Perry’s only upcoming high-profile TV gig. The Grammy winner is set to serve as a judge on ABC’s revival of “American Idol,” alongside host Ryan Seacrest.

The VMAs air Aug. 27 at 8 p.m., live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.