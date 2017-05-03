Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez Join James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Special

Senior TV Reporter
Katy Perry Jennifer Lopez
Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez will join “The Late Late Show” host James Corden for a primetime “Carpool Karaoke” special in May on CBS.

“The Late Late Show Primetime Carpool Karaoke Special” will feature Perry joining Corden for an installment of the hosts’ signature “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Lopez will participate in a “Toddlerography” segment, in which she and Corden will take a dance lesson from a small child.

Set to air May 22 at 10 p.m., the special will be he second in primetime for Corden’s “Late Late Show.” In addition to the Perry and Lopez segments, the special will feature a musical opening performance by Corden and clips from his favorite episode of “The Late Late Show.”

“Carpool Karaoke” began as a video Corden made with George Michael for Britain’s Comic Relief fundraiser in 2011. It became a recurring segment on Corden’s CBS late-night show and is being made into a standalone series that will run exclusively on Apple Music.

Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” will consist of 16 half-hour episodes that will pair celebrities rather than feature them with Corden, who will executive produce along with Eric Pankowski and “Late Late Show” executive producer Ben Winston.

Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” is just the first franchising of Corden’s segments. TBS has ordered a series version of his “Drop the Mic” segment.

