Danny Salles, the veteran reality TV producer known for his work on “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” has signed on overall deal with NBCUniversal’s unscripted production arm Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.

Salles was nominated for an Emmy in 2011 in the Outstanding Reality Program category for his work on “D-List.” Most recently, he executive produced “Todrick” for VH1, a docu-series that followed YouTube star Todrick Hall. His other television projects include “Tanked” for Animal Planet, “I Want to Work for Diddy” at VH1, and “Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best” for We TV.

“Wilshire Studios is on the rise as a powerhouse creator of unscripted content grounded in distinctive characters with original perspectives,” Salles said. “I’m thrilled to join the studio at this exciting point in its evolution.”

Signing Salles is the latest in a string of deals set up at Wilshire Studios. Recent development deals include a first-look deal with rapper Iggy Azalea to create content designed to reach a millennial audience with topics ranging from social justice to empowering young women, and overall deals with Emmy-nominated producer and showrunner Aliyah Silverstein, veteran television producer and showrunner Troy Vanderheyden, and TV producer Greg Heller.

Wilshire also recently announced it is developing an active crime investigation docu-series with Buzzfeed inspired by the investigative reporting of BuzzFeed News on Jessica Chambers, the Mississippi teen who was doused with gasoline and set on fire in December of 2014. Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Joe Berlinger will executive produce that series.