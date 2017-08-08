Kathy Bates Offers ‘Free Joints for Everybody’ in Trailer for Netflix Comedy ‘Disjointed’

Netflix is ramping up its sitcom slate with its new original series “Disjointed,” starring Kathy Bates as Ruth Feldman, a lifelong marijuana legalization advocate and new dispensary proprietor.

The trailer shows Bates with long, wavy gray hair — à la Lily Tomlin in “Grace & Frankie” — wearing colorful, pot leaf-adorned hippie garb as she finds her footing as the proud new owner of Ruth’s Alternative Living, accompanied by her three “budtenders,” her twenty-something-year-old son, and a troubled security guard. The trailer promises some PG-13, if not R-rated, content: “What the f—, it’s cool,” Ruth says nonchalantly at the end.

From Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum, the 30-minute show will also star Tone Bell, Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dougie Baldwin, and Elizabeth Ho.

“Disjointed” marks one of the first original sitcoms to come from Netflix, whose previous forays into the genre include “Fuller House,” a sequel series to the original ABC hit; Ashton Kutcher-starrer “The Ranch,” currently in its second season; and “One Day at a Time,” which is based on the 1975-84 Norman Lear series of the same name and was renewed for its second season earlier this year.

Bates, who breakout role in the Stephen King film adaptation of “Misery” won her an Academy Award for best actress in 1990, has been best known in recent years for her recurring roles in Seasons 3, 4, and 5 of FX’s “American Horror Story.” She also stars in two upcoming films, the comedy “Krystal,” directed by William H. Macy, and Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.”

Watch the new trailer here or above.