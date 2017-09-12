Kate Winslet, Rosamund Pike, Taron Egerton Sign Up for Moomins Animated Series

A star cast is headed to Moominvalley, home of the Moomins and the setting for an animated series based on the classic Finnish stories.

Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) will voice Moomin family matriarch Moominmamma, opposite Matt Berry (“The IT Crowd”) as Moominpappa in the series “Moominvalley.” Taron Egerton (“Kingsman: The Secret Service”) is Moomintroll and Kate Winslet (“Titanic”) gives voice to Mrs. Fillyjonk.

Warwick Davis (“Harry Potter”) will play Moomintroll’s brother Sniff, and Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”) the Ghost. Author Will Self will voice the Muskrat and Akiya Henry (“Bing”) will be Moomin’s girlfriend, Snorkmaiden.

Tove Jansson created the Moomins, which are one of Finland’s biggest cultural exports. Finnish production company Gutsy Animations is making and distributing the new animated series, which will have 3D animated characters on 2D backgrounds.

“Moominvalley” has been developed by the Moomin Characters business, set up by Jansson and his family, and Finnish pubcaster YLE, which will launch the 13-part series in spring 2019.

“We are thrilled with this stellar cast who have been carefully chosen to inhabit Tove Jansson’s much-loved characters,” said Gutsy’s creative director, Marika Makaroff. “They will speak to audiences young and old and for the family drama that we are creating, which doesn’t shy away from the depth and complexities of Jansson’s original work.”

Tove’s niece Sophia said: “Tove gave the inhabitants of Moominvalley the values of tolerance, love, respect, friendship and bravery, which are needed in today’s world more than ever. We’re very excited to have a wonderful cast and team who share these values bringing Moomin to life in a new way.”