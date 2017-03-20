“Saturday Night Live” has pulled back the curtain on how the NBC series transitions actors from one character to another in between commercial breaks.

The sketch series released a video showcasing the makeup team’s race to to turn Emmy-winning star Kate McKinnon from Jeff Sessions to Shud the Mermaid during the March 11 show. The makeup team, including department head Louie Zakarian, has about four minutes to turn McKinnon from the U.S. attorney general to the grotesque aquatic creature.

“SNL” announced last week they will air live coast-to-coast for the rest of the season, beginning on April 15. Each episode will play at 11:30 p.m. ET; 10:30 p.m. Central; 9:30 p.m. Mountain; and 8:30 p.m. PT. (“SNL” will be repeated at 11:30 p.m. in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.) The hosts for the live episodes will by Jimmy Fallon on April 15, followed by Chris Pine on May 6, Melissa McCarthy on May 13, and Dwayne Johnson for the season finale on May 20.

The show has also seen a ratings boom since President Donald Trump’s upset victory back in November. Overall, “SNL” viewership for the season to date is up 19% in adults 18-49 (3.5 vs. 2.9 rating) and up 22% in total viewers (10.6 million vs. 8.7 million) over the comparable period in the 2015-16 season.