In today’s roundup, “Keeping Up With With the Kardashians” unveils a look at Season 13, Netflix drops a new trailer for the second part of the first season of “The Get Down,” and more.

FIRST LOOK

E!‘s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has released a new one-minute teaser for its 13th season, which you can watch above. This season, the family welcomes a bundle of joy, embraces new beginnings and tests their resilience in the face of adversity. As Khloé begins a new romantic relationship, she contemplates mending her strained one with Caitlyn, who has been an important part of her life for more than two decades. Meanwhile, Rob prepares for his most important role yet, and in the wake of Kim’s terrifying robbery in Paris, the family bands together to support her. The Kardashians return to E! Sunday, March 12.

Let the beat drop, as Netflix has dropped the trailer for part two of “The Get Down.”

The second part of the season picks up in 1978, one year after the events of part one, and the show’s young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution which will change everything about their world. Part two of “The Get Down” launches globally on April 7 on Netflix.

CASTING



“The Strain” star Sean Astin has been cast in TNT’s upcoming show “The Alienist.” Astin will play Theodore Roosevelt, the Police Commissioner for New York City, in the series based on the New York Times bestseller by Caleb Carr. Astin joins fellow series regulars Daniel Brühl as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, Luke Evans as newspaper illustrator John Moore, and Dakota Fanning as Sara Howard, a headstrong secretary at the Police Headquarters. The show is currently shooting in Budapest, Hungary, with “Black Mirror” director Jakob Verbruggen at the helm.

GREENLIGHTS

Bravo Media has given a series order to social experiment show “Stripped.” The show involves participants embarking on a self-reflecting journey as they are stripped of all material possessions for 21 days, including their phones, their beds and even their clothes. “Stripped,” based on the format from Endemol Shine Group company and Metronome Denmark, is produced by Endemol Shine North America’s Truly Original and will premiere summer 2017.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Brad Gardner has been elevated to the expanded role of SVP of development and original programming for Paramount Network and TV Land. He will report to Keith Cox, president of development and production for Paramount Network and TV Land. In his new position, Gardner adds the upcoming rebranded Paramount Network, launching in January, to his responsibilities. Gardner previously served as SVP, Development and Original Programming, TV Land, where he oversaw the original series, “Younger,” along with a more recent slate that included “Heathers,” “American Woman,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “Teachers,” and “Impastor.”