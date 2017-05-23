Julie Ann Robinson Signs Overall Deal With Universal TV

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Julie Anne Robinson
Stan Armon

Director and executive producer Julie Anne Robinson has signed an overall deal with Universal Television. The two-year agreement agreement covers Robinson and her company CannyLads Productions.

Robinson and CannyLads had previously been under a deal at ABC Studios, where Robinson developed multiple projects including “The Catch” with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland. She has directed 10 broadcast pilots, including pilot for ABC’s “The Middle” and “How To Live with your Parents.” Her other directing work includes “Orange is the New Black,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” and “Masters of Sex.”

“We have been fans of Julie Anne’s work for quite some time, so when she became available, we literally jumped at the chance to bring her to Universal Television,” said Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe. “She’s an amazing director with a great eye for material.”

In addition to Robinson, CannyLads also includes head of development Kelly Pancho and creative exec Emman Sadorra.

“I love working with writers,” says Robinson. “I began in theatre — developing plays with  writers in London, and that led naturally to producing and directing for the screen. The creativity and passion of the writer has always been my motivation and continues to be the central passion of our work at CannyLads Productions. I want to thank ABC Studios for a great five years, and am looking forward to joining the Universal Television family as an exciting new chapter begins.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad