Julie Ann Robinson Signs Overall Deal With Universal TV

Director and executive producer Julie Anne Robinson has signed an overall deal with Universal Television. The two-year agreement agreement covers Robinson and her company CannyLads Productions.

Robinson and CannyLads had previously been under a deal at ABC Studios, where Robinson developed multiple projects including “The Catch” with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland. She has directed 10 broadcast pilots, including pilot for ABC’s “The Middle” and “How To Live with your Parents.” Her other directing work includes “Orange is the New Black,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” and “Masters of Sex.”

“We have been fans of Julie Anne’s work for quite some time, so when she became available, we literally jumped at the chance to bring her to Universal Television,” said Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe. “She’s an amazing director with a great eye for material.”

In addition to Robinson, CannyLads also includes head of development Kelly Pancho and creative exec Emman Sadorra.

“I love working with writers,” says Robinson. “I began in theatre — developing plays with writers in London, and that led naturally to producing and directing for the screen. The creativity and passion of the writer has always been my motivation and continues to be the central passion of our work at CannyLads Productions. I want to thank ABC Studios for a great five years, and am looking forward to joining the Universal Television family as an exciting new chapter begins.”