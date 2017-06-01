HBO Nabs Julia Roberts’ First TV Series ‘Today Will Be Different’

HBO has nabbed Julia Roberts’ TV series “Today Will Be Different,” Variety has learned.

The hot project was first announced late last year and then shopped around in the new year to streaming and cable networks, before landing at HBO, which has put the drama into development as a limited series.

“Today Will Be Different” is based on the book of the same name from author Maria Semple who is also penning the TV adaptation. Annapurna Television is producing.

The series marks the first-ever TV show for Roberts, who will also serve as an executive producer. The project is also a homecoming for Roberts at HBO, after she starred in the network’s television movie, “The Normal Heart.” Best known for her iconic roles in films like “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brokovich,” Roberts’ TV credits only include smaller guest roles before she catapulted into A-list territory, becoming one of the greatest and most lucrative movie stars of all time.

“Today Will Be Different” is the story of Eleanor Flood (played by Roberts), who wakes up determined to be her best self, but then life happens. Taking place over a single day, it’s a rollicking portrait of one woman’s fumbling but valiant attempt to navigate the knotty perils and sly grace of modern life.

Roberts is exec producing through her Red Om Films banner, alongside Semple and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. For Annapurna, the limited series is the latest collaboration with Semple, whose novel “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” is being adapted by the company in a film starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Richard Linklater. Semple is repped by UTA in all areas other than publishing, which is handled by ICM.

Roberts is repped by CAA.