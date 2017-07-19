Julia Roberts Series ‘Homecoming’ Ordered by Amazon

Amazon has given a two-season order to “Homecoming,” a new drama series starring Julia Roberts.

“Homecoming” is an adaptation of the fictional podcast of the same name from Gimlet Media, which launched this past November. The podcast is about staffers at a secret government agency where some are desperate to rejoin civilian life. Written by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, the political thriller centers on a caseworker at a secret government facility, her supervisor and a soldier. Roberts is in talks to play the government caseworker.

When “Homecoming” was first announced in early development, Variety reported that the project would be a star vehicle before it hit the marketplace. News of Roberts potential involvement in the project was first reported in June.

The TV project hails from Anonymous Content and Universal Cable Productions where Esmail is under an overall deal. Along with Esmail, who is also directing, executive producers are Chad Hamilton Eli Horowitz, Micah Bloomberg, Alicia Van Couvering, Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber.

Deadline first reported the series order.

“Homecoming” is the second TV project for Roberts to get a greenlight this summer. In May HBO ordered, “Today Will be Different,” a miniseries based on the book of the same name from author Maria Semple who is also penning the TV adaptation with Annapurna Television is producing.