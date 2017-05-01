TV News Roundup: Judge Judy-Produced Game Show to Get Test Run This Summer

In today’s roundup, Judge Judy’s new game show will test in select American markets, while “Wrecked” Season 2 has a premiere date and Charles Esten will host the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

DEVELOPMENT

Fremantle Media and Debmar-Mercury are teaming up with Judge Judy Sheindlin’s production company, Queen Bee Productions, to test out a new game show created by Sheindlin this summer. “iWitness” is hosted by comedian John Henson and pits three competitors against each other as their powers of observation are tested. Each half-hour episode will give competitors the chance to advance to the final round and win $20,000. Sheindlin will executive produce. The test run, which begins July 10 on select Fox stations in major markets such as New York, will last six weeks, and, if successful, the show will premiere in Fall 2018. Scott St. John will serve as showrunner, and Fremantle will handle international distribution with Debmar-Mercury distributing domestically.

DATES

The second season of TBS comedy “Wrecked” will premiere June 20 in a two-episode premiere at 10/9c. The show follows a diverse group of airline passengers who are marooned on an island after their plane crashes. The group struggles to navigate their makeshift society while also learning to live without such modern comforts as indoor plumbing, wi-fi, social media and Chipotle.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Vincent J. Sollecito was named president of ABC National Television Sales for the ABC Owned Television Stations Group. In his new position, Sollecito will be responsible for managing and directing the sales and marketing arm of all ABC Owned Stations ad revenue. He will also lead the overall sales strategy for the Owned Stations division. He will report to Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and ABC Daytime. In his previous role, Sollecito was vice president and general sales manager of the Group’s Chicago station, WLS. During this time, he also served as co-director of Sales for ABC’s Live Well Network, for which he will now direct sales as well.

AWARD SHOWS

“Nashville” star Charles Esten is set to host the “2017 CMT Music Awards,” which features performances from Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, and Thomas Rhett. The awards show airs Wednesday June 7 at 8 p.m.