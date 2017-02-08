Netflix has renewed dark romantic comedy “Love” for a third season, Variety has learned. The order comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere on March 10.

“Love” follows nice guy Gus (Paul Rust) and brazen wild-child Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) as they navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, love and other things they were hoping to avoid.

The series premiered on Feb. 19, 2016. “This is all a long, slow-motion deconstruction of how a relationship can evolve, with a lot of setbacks and detours, and a strong sense of L.A. as a backdrop,” Variety‘s review of the first season reads. “Not surprisingly, that template (in which most episodes exceed 30 minutes) yields a certain hit-miss quality.”

“Love” is created, written, and executive produced by Judd Apatow and Rust.