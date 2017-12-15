Judd Apatow’s ‘Love’ to End with Third Season on Netflix

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

CREDIT: Courtesy of Suzanne Hanover / Netfilx

Netflix is breaking up with “Love.”

The streaming service has announced that the upcoming third season of Judd Apatow’s comedy “Love” will be its last. It is set to debut on March 9.

Season three will continue to follow the trials and tribulations of Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus’s (Paul Rust) romance.

“I am really excited about the third season of Love.  I think it is our sweetest, funniest season and ends our story in a beautiful way,” said series co-creator and executive producer Judd Apatow.

“We couldn’t have hoped for better companions to go on this journey of Love with than the incomparable Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew who have brought this special series to life,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original series. “Over three seasons, viewers around the world have laughed, cringed, and cried with Mickey and Gus, and we are excited to share this concluding journey with their fans.”

“Love” was created by Apatow, Rust and Lesley Arfin and produced with Legendary.

