TV News Roundup: Joy Nash to Star in AMC Series ‘Dietland’

CASTING

AMC has announced that Joy Nash has been cast in the lead role for the network’s upcoming project “Dietland.” The original 10-episode drama series is based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel of the same name, and explores society’s obsession with weight loss and beauty. Nash plays Plum Kettle, obese all her life and preparing for lap band surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the ‘war of the sexes’ becomes literal. Marti Noxon serves as writer, showrunner, and exec producer in addition to directing several episodes. “Dietland” is a co-production between AMC Studios and Skydance Television. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross are executive producers, along with Maria Grasso of Tiny Pyro, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures and Jackie Hoyt. Nash is repped by BMG Model and Talent. “Dietland” is set to premiere in 2018. Deadline first reported this news.

DEALS

BBC Worldwide has announced Peter Moffat’s latest drama “The Last Post” will be distributed in the U.S. via Amazon Prime Video. The new six-part drama starring Jessica Raine‎, Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Neumark Jones, Amanda Drew, Ben Miles, and Stephen Campbell Moore is set during the social and political unrest of the mid-sixties, in Yemen and centers on the lives of a unit of Royal Military Police officers and their families. Based on Moffat’s childhood memories, his father’s life as an officer in the Royal Military Police, and his mother’s struggle between being what the army required her to be and what she felt like being, “The Last Post” is an in-depth look at the sacrifices made by our soldiers and their families. Prime members in the United States will be able to stream every episode of the first season later this year. “The Last Post” is made by Bonafide Films and The Forge Entertainment for BBC One and is executive produced for Bonafide Films by Margery Bone and Elwen Rowlands, and by George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge Entertainment. Matthew Read will executive produce for BBC One. It is directed by Jonny Campbell and Miranda Bowen. “The Last Post” is distributed by BBC Worldwide and the deal was brokered by Philip Sequeira, Vice President, Scripted Sales and Co-Productions, BBC Worldwide North America.

REUNIONS

The McLoughlin Group reunited exactly one year after the death of the political talk show’s host John McLaughlin. Washington Examiner’s Tom Rogan played the role of moderator with longtime panelists Pat Buchanan, Eleanor Clift, and Clarence Page along with Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer who ran for president last year. The 27-minute episode was published to YouTube today, and although it’s titled “Pilot,” it’s unclear if the reunion will continue. Since the show was produced before the events at Charlottesville last weekend, the panelists discuss Russia and North Korea. Watch the reunion episode here.

DATES

Masterpiece has announced that the second season of “Victoria” starring Jenna Coleman will premiere Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. The seven episode series follows Coleman as Queen Victoria as she attempts to have everything — romance, power, an heir, and personal freedom. Joining the cast in the new season is actress Dame Diana Rigg, who plays the Duchess of Buccleuch, the court’s new Mistress of the Robes — a fount of old-fashioned good sense for the queen, who is now in the throes of motherhood. Season 2 finds Victoria adapting to motherhood after the birth of her first child, a daughter (to the disappointment of many). Meanwhile, the disaster of the Anglo-Afghan War unfolds abroad, and the catastrophic Irish potato famine begins to wreak havoc. Season 2 is a co-production of Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece. It is created, written and executive produced by Daisy Goodwin. It is executive produced by Mammoth Screen Managing Director Damien Timmer, Kate McKerrell and once again produced by Paul Frift for Mammoth Screen. Rebecca Eaton is the Executive Producer for Masterpiece, presented by WGBH Boston. Directors for the series are Lisa James Larsson, Geoffrey Sax, Jim Loach and Daniel O’Hara. “Victoria” is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.