Josh Elliott landed at CBS News with a new road before him – anchoring a new streaming-video outlet that provided a running newsfeed for info junkies. Today, CBS showed him a different path: the door.
Elliott and CBS News are parting ways, according to a spokeswoman for the CBS Corp. unit, just days after the news outlet has indicated the former “Good Morning America” staffer was being groomed for bigger things.
More to come….
Not sure what the headline has to do with the actual story since there is no mention in the story of the sign off controversy.
…yes….terrible writing and journalism. It is as though every headline has to appear as a…”tweet”…but the story is hollow and empty.