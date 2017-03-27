Josh Earnest, who served as White House Press Secretary in the latter part of President Barack Obama’s tenure, will join NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst, according to a Monday announcement.

“With his wealth of experience and insight, Josh will be a great addition to our roster of contributors and will be an asset for our two networks as we continue to cover the White House, Congress and politics beyond the Beltway,” said NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a memo to staffers. Earnest served as press secretary from 2014 to 2017.

Earnest worked for the Obama White House and his campaigns for ten years, initially joining his first presidential campaign in March 2007 as its Iowa communications director. Earnest would go on to work as deputy communications director during the 2008 general election. Josh has also worked on numerous national, statewide and local campaigns over the course of his twenty years in politics.

He graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies.

Earnest debuted in the new role Monday morning with appearances on both NBC’s “Today” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”