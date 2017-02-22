Jordan Peele has just signed a first-look deal with Sonar Entertainment, Variety has learned.

The agreement encompasses all content for television, including digital. The news comes just ahead of the premiere of Peele’s feature directorial debut with horror film “Get Out,” which is already earning rave reviews. “Blending race-savvy satire with horror to especially potent effect, this bombshell social critique from first-time director Jordan Peele proves positively fearless,” Variety‘s Peter Debruge writes.

Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were behind Emmy-winning sketch series “Key & Peele,” which concluded a five-season run on Comedy Central in 2015.

“Jordan Peele is one of the brightest stars in our business — a true hyphenate — actor, writer, producer and director. We are excited to partner with him and Monkeypaw,” said Sonar CEO Thomas Lesinski. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with Sonar’s vision for developing, producing and distributing premium programming with the highest profile talent for a broad, global audience.”

“I am thrilled to partner with the incredible folks at Sonar Entertainment as they are committed to truly elevated quality content. Especially now as I move into this next chapter in television, my aim is to help develop untapped voices as well as my own dream shows, and continue to push the boundaries of television,” Peele said.

Monkeypaw Productions was founded by Peele in 2012. In TV, Monkeypaw produced “Key & Peele” and is also behind Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy series, which is set for production later this year.

The partnership with Monkeypaw Productions is the latest in a series of first-look deals announced by Sonar. Other Sonar overall producer deals include George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, and Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey.

Peele and Monkeypaw Productions are represented by CAA, Principato-Young and Jared Levine.