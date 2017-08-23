Jordan Klepper Declares ‘China Isn’t Real’ in First Trailer for Comedy Central Show ‘The Opposition’ (Watch)

Jordan Klepper shares some outrageously controversial opinions about current events in the first trailer for his upcoming Comedy Central show “The Opposition With Jordan Klepper.”

“The mainstream establishment has poisoned your mind,” Klepper says. “They say we should investigate Trump. I say, impeach Hillary.”

Klepper stands in front of a screen that flashes intimidating images as he spouts conspiracy theories at the camera. “They say our children should learn Chinese?” he questions. “I say, China isn’t real. No one I know has, like, ever been there. And I know a ton of people.”

Klepper is best known as a “Daily Show” correspondent, first under Jon Stewart, then then Trevor Noah. In June, his one-hour special “Jordan Klepper Solves Guns” debuted on Comedy Central, taking on the issue of gun violence in America.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Klepper described what he hopes to achieve with the show. “We’re inspired by the points of view of these alternative media sources, but I think I’m going to pull my character from a handful different points of view,” he said. “I’m a Midwesterner, and I have a different tone and a different sensibility. So I like to see myself as Alex Jones meets Garrison Keillor.”

“The Opposition With Jordan Klepper” will premiere on Comedy Central Sept. 25 after Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show.” Watch the trailer below.