Jonah Hill and Michael Cera Join Adult Swim’s ‘Shivering Truth’ Pilot

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera are speaking the “Truth.”

The “Superbad” stars are lending their voices to Adult Swim’s “The Shivering Truth,” a new stop-motion pilot created and written by Vernon Chatman (“South Park”). He will voice it as well, along with Starlee Kine.

“The Shivering Truth” is described as a delicately crafted, darkly surreal anthology comedy, “a miniature propulsive omnibus clusterbomb of painfully riotous daymares all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic.”

Directed by Chatman and Cat Solen, the pilot is executive produced by PFFR and Solen. The animation studio is Shadow Machine.

“Shivering Truth” joins the network’s slate of recently announced projects from Tyler, The Creator, Jena Friedman, Derrick Beckles and Eric Andre.

Cera has an as-yet-undisclosed role in Showtime’s upcoming “Twin Peaks” revival. Hill will next star in the upcoming movie “The Ballad of Richard Jewell” with Leonardo DiCaprio, which Hill will produce. He is also set to star in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s TV series “Maniac” with Emma Stone.