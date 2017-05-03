Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and More ‘Daily Show’ Alums to Reunite on ‘Late Show’

“The Daily Show” alumni Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms, and Rob Corddry will reunite May 9 with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.”

Bee, Oliver, Helms, Corddry and Colbert were all correspondents on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” at various points during Stewart’s tenure as host, which lasted from 1999 to 2015. Each went on succeed elsewhere in television and film after leaving — Bee as host TBS’ “Full Frontal; Oliver on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight”; Helms in “The Office” and “The Hangover”; and Corddry as creator and star of Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital.”

Stewart, who is currently developing a project for HBO, has made frequent appearances on “Late Show” since Colbert took over from David Letterman as host of the CBS late-night franchise in 2015, even appearing in a pre-recorded segment that opened Colbert’s first episode.

Colbert’s “Late Show” has been recently resurgent in the late-night ratings wars. Last week the show averaged 2.74 million total viewers, edging out “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC, which drew 2.68 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. It was Colbert’s 13th week topping Fallon in total viewers, although Fallon has maintained a consistent lead over Colbert in the important 18-49 demographic.