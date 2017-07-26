Jon Stewart Sets Stand Up Special at HBO

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Jon Stewart Peabody Awards
Aurora Rose/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jon Stewart will return to stand up comedy in a special for HBO, the former “Daily Show” host’s first such special in over 20 years.

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” Stewart said. ”They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

Stewart’s last stand up special, “Jon Stewart: Unleavened,” aired on HBO in 1996. Additionally, this fall Stewart will host the latest “Night of Too Many Stars” all-star benefit for NEXT For Autism to be presented live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 18.

The second special will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films. The comedy event was created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel to support autism schools, programs and services. NEXT for Autism (formerly New York Collaborates for Autism) is a non-profit organization that strategically designs, launches and supports innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials,” said HBO Programming head Casey Bloys. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor. We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials. We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.”

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad