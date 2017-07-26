Jon Stewart Sets Stand Up Special at HBO

Jon Stewart will return to stand up comedy in a special for HBO, the former “Daily Show” host’s first such special in over 20 years.

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” Stewart said. ”They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

Stewart’s last stand up special, “Jon Stewart: Unleavened,” aired on HBO in 1996. Additionally, this fall Stewart will host the latest “Night of Too Many Stars” all-star benefit for NEXT For Autism to be presented live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 18.

The second special will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films. The comedy event was created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel to support autism schools, programs and services. NEXT for Autism (formerly New York Collaborates for Autism) is a non-profit organization that strategically designs, launches and supports innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials,” said HBO Programming head Casey Bloys. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor. We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials. We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.”

More to come…