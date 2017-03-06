Jon Cryer is returning to the broadcast sitcom world.

The “Two and a Half Men” alum has joined ABC’s comedy pilot “Losing It,” Variety has learned.

“Losing It” is about three adult siblings and their parents who – between their minds, their marriages, their freedom, and life – are all losing it in different ways. Cryer will play one of the siblings, Andy. Previously announced, “Parks and Recreation” alum Natalie Morales will also play one of the siblings.

The pilot marks Cryer’s first series regular role since “Two and a Half Men” for which he won two Emmys. Since he has had smaller guest roles on “NCIS,” “The Ranch” and “Lady Dynamite.”

“Losing It” was written by DJ Nash, who will serve as an executive producer with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is producing.

Cryer is repped by UTA, Forward Entertainment and attorney is David Fox.