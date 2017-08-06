Johnny Galecki in Talks to Join ‘Roseanne’ Revival

Johnny Galecki is in talks to reprise his role as David Healy on ABC’s upcoming revival of “Roseanne.”

“Those conversations are still in progress,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour. Galecki is entering his 11th season as star on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.” Original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Lauri Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, and Alicia Goranson have already confirmed that they will return for the revival.

Dungey addressed plot and production questions about the forthcoming revival, which is scheduled for midseason, as well as about star Barr’s Twitter feed — where the comedian has become an active proponent of President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories. “I try to worry about things that I can control,” Dungey said.

The ABC chief also assured reporters that the new series, under the guidance of executive producer Tom Werner, would be similar in tone and approach the the original’s fondly remembered early seasons — and not its much-maligned final season.

Dungey also said that while the show’s finale would not be ignored, Goodman’s Dan will be alive in the new series (he was revealed in the finale to have died.) “I can confirm that Dan is still alive,” Dungey said.

Speaking to reporters after her TCA executive session, Dungey said that the new series is set to begin taping in front of a live studio audience in October.