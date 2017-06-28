‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s House Burns Down in Massive Fire

“The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki’s large ranch burned down on Monday night in a massive fire, Variety has confirmed with the actor’s reps.

Galecki was not at the property at the time of the fire and is unharmed.

The hideway home was in San Luis Obispo, located roughly in between Los Angeles and San Francisco. According to the TMZ, who first broke the news, the 1,200 acre fire burned down the ranch and other property on the estate, and as of press time, 40% of the fire contained.

The actor’s rep confirms the report that states Galecki has not yet seen the property, but he plans to check out the scene once the fire is completely contained.

Galecki is best known for playing Dr. Leonard Hofstadter in the mega-hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which was recently renewed for two more seasons, bringing the comedy up to a total of 12 seasons. Galecki, along with co-stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, is one of the highest-paid stars on television for his role on the popular series.

Aside from “Big Bang,” Galecki is also known for his early role from 1992-1997 in “Rosanne,” which is being revived on ABC this upcoming TV season. His other credits include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), “Prancer” (1989), “Suicide Kings” (1997), “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997), “In Time” (2011) and “Rings” (2017).