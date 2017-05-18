Johnny Depp Says He Would Play Trump on ‘SNL’

Staff Writer

For more than a decade, Johnny Depp has stumbled across the big screen in (almost) six iterations of misadventures as Captain Jack Sparrow — arguably the most beloved and long-lasting role of his career. But, as Ellen DeGeneres pointed out during a Thursday morning talk show segment with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, Depp’s acting chops are nothing if not versatile.

“You do a great Trump,” DeGeneres said, referencing Depp’s impression of the now-president in his 2016 Funny or Die parody film, “Art of the Deal” (a play on Trump’s best-selling book of the same name).

Related

Donald Trump Art of a Deal Review

Review: ‘Funny or Die Presents Donald Trump’s The Art Of the Deal: The Movie’

Depp joked that DeGeneres’ compliment might not be a good thing, before adding (in his “Trump voice,” no less) that “Nobody could be more presidential.” His comment coincided with a clip of Depp (which ran silently in the background) parading around a makeshift Oval Office in his Trump garb, gesturing outlandishly toward his crotch.

Referencing his performance, the actor said he loves the fact that Trump is “even worse” than he is at formulating coherent sentences “with vocabulary that actually works together.”

DeGeneres asked Depp if he’d ever seen Alec Baldwin’s famed Trump impression on “Saturday Night Live.” When Depp responded that he hadn’t, DeGeneres was shocked.

“Well, I’ve seen Trump do Trump,” he deadpanned, “which is shocking to me.”

Still, DeGeneres wanted to know: “If [Baldwin] ever stops doing it though, would you do it on ‘Saturday Night Live’?”

“Sure,” Depp responded, after a characteristically straight-faced, thoughtful shrug. “Because then, basically, Alec’s done all the work. I can just copy him.”

Watch full video here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Kaboom! says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Just two more of the Hollywood Hate Machine. So sad.

    Reply

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad