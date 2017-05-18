Johnny Depp Says He Would Play Trump on ‘SNL’

For more than a decade, Johnny Depp has stumbled across the big screen in (almost) six iterations of misadventures as Captain Jack Sparrow — arguably the most beloved and long-lasting role of his career. But, as Ellen DeGeneres pointed out during a Thursday morning talk show segment with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, Depp’s acting chops are nothing if not versatile.

“You do a great Trump,” DeGeneres said, referencing Depp’s impression of the now-president in his 2016 Funny or Die parody film, “Art of the Deal” (a play on Trump’s best-selling book of the same name).

Depp joked that DeGeneres’ compliment might not be a good thing, before adding (in his “Trump voice,” no less) that “Nobody could be more presidential.” His comment coincided with a clip of Depp (which ran silently in the background) parading around a makeshift Oval Office in his Trump garb, gesturing outlandishly toward his crotch.

Referencing his performance, the actor said he loves the fact that Trump is “even worse” than he is at formulating coherent sentences “with vocabulary that actually works together.”

DeGeneres asked Depp if he’d ever seen Alec Baldwin’s famed Trump impression on “Saturday Night Live.” When Depp responded that he hadn’t, DeGeneres was shocked.

“Well, I’ve seen Trump do Trump,” he deadpanned, “which is shocking to me.”

Still, DeGeneres wanted to know: “If [Baldwin] ever stops doing it though, would you do it on ‘Saturday Night Live’?”

“Sure,” Depp responded, after a characteristically straight-faced, thoughtful shrug. “Because then, basically, Alec’s done all the work. I can just copy him.”

